House of Representatives to recognize outstanding educators, students and staff

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives is proud to recognize House Education Week at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol from March 16 – 20, 2026. Sponsored by the House Committee on Education, House Education Week honors Hawaiʻi’s teachers, faculty members, students, and librarians who have made notable contributions to our communities within the field of education.

Rep. Justin Woodson. PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. Facebook page.

“It’s an honor to host this year’s House Education Week, an annual tradition that celebrates Hawaiʻi’s educators for their outstanding contributions to our schools and communities,” said Rep. Justin H. Woodson of Maui, Chair of the House Committee on Education (District 9 – Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, portion of Wailuku). “Their tireless efforts, dedication, and mentorship inspire positive change for our keiki, raising the next generation of confident leaders who will make our society a better place.”

“House Education Week is a meaningful opportunity to recognize the incredible dedication of our educators, students, and staff who help our schools thrive every day,” said Rep. Trish La Chica, Vice Chair of the House Committee on Education (District 37 – Portions of Mililani Town, Mililani Mauka, Koa Ridge, Waipi‘o Gentry). “These individuals play a vital role in shaping supportive learning environments and uplifting our keiki across Hawaiʻi.”

House Education Week is an annual event that takes place during the legislative session, featuring a series of activities and recognitions at the State Capitol. Awardees will be recognized daily during House floor sessions at 12 p.m. The daily floor presentations will be live streamed on the House YouTube channel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WHO:

Rep. Justin H. Woodson, Chair, House Committee on Education

Rep. Trish La Chica, Vice Chair, House Committee on Education

Members of the House Committee on Education

Members of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives

Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

Anna Nguyen

Babā Yim

Gavin Tsue

J. Elise Hannigan

Lotus Yasuda

Wednesday, March 18, 2026:

Christopher Justo

Emily Mendoza

Jacquelyn McCandless of Maui

Leka Anitema

Matthew Brown

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday, March 19, 2026:

Jessica Canyon

Natsumi Yamasato

Mānana Elementary School

Jodi Kadoyama

Teach for America

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday, March 20, 2026:

ʻIolani Raiders LifeSmarts Team

Waipahu Team-2 LifeSmarts Team

Waipahu Team-5 LifeSmarts Team

Kalani 7.0 LifeSmarts Team

House Education Week events taking place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monday, March 16, 2026: