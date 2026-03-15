Maui News

House of Representatives to recognize outstanding educators, students and staff

March 15, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives is proud to recognize House Education Week at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol from March 16 – 20, 2026. Sponsored by the House Committee on Education, House Education Week honors Hawaiʻi’s teachers, faculty members, students, and librarians who have made notable contributions to our communities within the field of education.

Rep. Justin Woodson. PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. Facebook page.

“It’s an honor to host this year’s House Education Week, an annual tradition that celebrates Hawaiʻi’s educators for their outstanding contributions to our schools and communities,” said Rep. Justin H. Woodson of Maui, Chair of the House Committee on Education (District 9 – Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, portion of Wailuku). “Their tireless efforts, dedication, and mentorship inspire positive change for our keiki, raising the next generation of confident leaders who will make our society a better place.”

“House Education Week is a meaningful opportunity to recognize the incredible dedication of our educators, students, and staff who help our schools thrive every day,” said Rep. Trish La Chica, Vice Chair of the House Committee on Education (District 37 – Portions of Mililani Town, Mililani Mauka, Koa Ridge, Waipi‘o Gentry). “These individuals play a vital role in shaping supportive learning environments and uplifting our keiki across Hawaiʻi.”

House Education Week is an annual event that takes place during the legislative session, featuring a series of activities and recognitions at the State Capitol. Awardees will be recognized daily during House floor sessions at 12 p.m. The daily floor presentations will be live streamed on the House YouTube channel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WHO:

  • Rep. Justin H. Woodson, Chair, House Committee on Education
  • Rep. Trish La Chica, Vice Chair, House Committee on Education
  • Members of the House Committee on Education
  • Members of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives

Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

  • Anna Nguyen
  • Babā Yim
  • Gavin Tsue
  • J. Elise Hannigan
  • Lotus Yasuda

Wednesday, March 18, 2026:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday, March 19, 2026:

  • Jessica Canyon
  • Natsumi Yamasato
  • Mānana Elementary School
  • Jodi Kadoyama
  • Teach for America
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday, March 20, 2026:

  • ʻIolani Raiders LifeSmarts Team
  • Waipahu Team-2 LifeSmarts Team
  • Waipahu Team-5 LifeSmarts Team
  • Kalani 7.0 LifeSmarts Team

House Education Week events taking place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monday, March 16, 2026:

  • House Education Week Policy Cafe with HawaiʻiKidsCan
    • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 
    • Conference Room 423
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu