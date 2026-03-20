County of Maui kona storm update: 1 p.m. March 20, 2026

Satellite imagery (2:10 p.m., March 20, 2026) PC: NOAA/NWS

Storm update:

Maui County remains under National Weather Service Flood Watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second, lesser kona storm. Because of the first kona storm, flood-impacted areas — South Maui, ‘Īao, Upper Kula, East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lahaina — are more vulnerable to significant flooding, even with less rain.

MEMA evacuation advisories:

Warnings (potential threat to life/property) and advisories (be on alert) are NOT mandatory evacuation orders (go now). Areas currently under Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) evacuation ADVISORY are some neighborhoods in the high-risk area of South Maui, along with moderate-risk portions of ʻĪao, East Molokaʻi, Lahaina and East Maui.

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To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation ADVISORY, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

Shelters:

MEMA, County Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross will begin proactively opening shelters across Maui today. Shelters will provide cots, food, and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates. The length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed.

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Shelter locations are:

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym (Opense 3 P.M.), 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei, and Kīhei Community Center (Opens at 7 P.M.), 303 E. Lipoa St., Kīhei.

East Maui (Opens at 7 P.M.): Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

West Maui (Opens at 7 P.M.): Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

Central Maui (Opens at 7 P.M.): Baldwin High School, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku

Water conservation advisory

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Department of Water Supply advises all residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution. Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain water service reliability in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage. Residents are encouraged to fill clean containers with water for essential use as a precaution and to limit nonessential water use until conditions improve. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

Road advisories:

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The public is strongly advised AGAINST driving through pooling or moving water. MEMA and Maui Police Department are urging residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the storm to allow for emergency access and minimize safety concerns. Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is limited to emergency vehicles, essential workers and local traffic due to multiple roadway blockages, ongoing repair work and dangerous conditions. MPD is continuing checkpoint enforcement from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on Hāna Highway. Haleakalā National Park’s summit and Kīpahulu districts are closed, according to the National Park Service. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

Road closures:

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For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

County response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on March 19 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into partial activation today, March 20. Emergency departments have been upstaffing, positioning response equipment and conducting emergency repairs from the last storm. Department of Public Works (DPW has been preparing personnel and equipment for emergency response, as well as conducting kona storm damage repairs that include road patching, road clearance, stabilizing banks, shoulder work and mud / debris removal, among other efforts, across Maui County. DPW is heavily focused on South Maui, creating more capacity in flood structures and clearing inlets and outlets. DWS and Department of Environmental Management are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS has emergency crews working daily to repair kona storm damage to water lines and other infrastructure.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.