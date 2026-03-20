MEMA upgrades evacuation advisory to Warning for ʻĪao, Kīhei areas due to flood threat

Wailuku River, Maui. PC: County of Maui

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) at 3:30 p.m. today, March 20, 2026, UPGRADED advisories to evacuation WARNINGS for parts of ʻĪao Valley in Central Maui and parts of Kīhei in South Maui due to the potential flooding threat to life/or property amid kona storm 2. Warnings and advisories are NOT mandatory evacuation orders.

Shelters opened at 3 p.m. in South Maui (South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei) and will open at 7 p.m. in Central Maui (Baldwin High School gym, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku).

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation warning or advisory, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

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ʻĪao and Kīhei areas were placed under MEMA evacuation ADVISORY earlier today and last night. Other vulnerable areas around Maui County remain under evacuation ADVISORY, including places in East Molokaʻi, Lahaina and East Maui.

There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

Storm Update

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Maui County remains under National Weather Service flood watch through Sunday due to a second kona storm, which is anticipated to bring heavy rain to vulnerable areas. Last weekend, a powerful kona storm brought record rainfall and high wind, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts. Because of the recent storm, flood-prone areas, such as Kīhei and ʻĪao, are more vulnerable to significant flooding despite less rain.

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More information

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.