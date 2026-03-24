FEMA provides more than $5.7 million to support Maui fire survivors 

March 24, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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FEMA Region 9 Regional Administrator Fenton at Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency discussing operations with federal coordinating officer and other FEMA staff.

FEMA has approved $5.7 million in funding to support state-managed recovery programs as a result of the 2023 Hawaiʻi wildfires. These funds directly support individuals, families and communities by addressing some of their most urgent needs after a disaster. 

The funds were awarded to the state to help 1,718 impacted residents develop a long-term recovery plan and coordinate support with a case manager through FEMA’s Disaster Case Management program. A case manager empowers households to return to a state of independence.

FEMA will continue to work closely with the state of Hawaiʻi to support individuals and communities throughout the state-led recovery efforts. 

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For more information on FEMA-funded, state-managed recovery programs, visit fema.gov/assistance/individual/disaster-survivors.

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