FEMA provides more than $5.7 million to support Maui fire survivors
FEMA has approved $5.7 million in funding to support state-managed recovery programs as a result of the 2023 Hawaiʻi wildfires. These funds directly support individuals, families and communities by addressing some of their most urgent needs after a disaster.
The funds were awarded to the state to help 1,718 impacted residents develop a long-term recovery plan and coordinate support with a case manager through FEMA’s Disaster Case Management program. A case manager empowers households to return to a state of independence.
FEMA will continue to work closely with the state of Hawaiʻi to support individuals and communities throughout the state-led recovery efforts.
For more information on FEMA-funded, state-managed recovery programs, visit fema.gov/assistance/individual/disaster-survivors.