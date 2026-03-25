MFD suspends search for woman swept away in flooding at ʻĪao

Air 2 with Rescue 10 personnel conducting a search for the missing woman at Wailuku River. PC: Maui Fire Department

The Maui Fire Department, in consultation with the Maui Police Department, suspended the search for the 71-year-old woman, who reportedly slipped into the Wailuku (ʻĪao) River near the Waiehu bridge on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 11:40 a.m. on March 21, 2026.

The three-day search involved police officers, firefighters, and ocean safety officers who conducted searches on the ground, from the water on jet skis, and in the air, with both helicopters and drones.

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Assistance was provided by the United States Coast Guard and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources. Fire officials say the search was hampered by muddy water, high river flows, poor ocean conditions and periods of heavy rainfall.

This incident was one of 15 that firefighters responded to, directly related to the Kona Storm 2 that affected the state over the weekend.