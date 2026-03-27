MauiGrown Coffee marks comeback with 2025/2026 harvest

MauiGrown Coffee’s 2025/2026 harvest from its Kāʻanapali fields marks a significant step forward in the company’s return to production following the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. Photo credit: MauiGrown Coffee

MauiGrown Coffee announced the arrival of its 2025/2026 harvest, marking a significant milestone in the company’s return to production following the devastating 2023 Lahaina wildfire.

“We have deeply appreciated the many well wishes and continued support as we rebuild from the Lahaina wildfire,” said Kimo Falconer, President of MauiGrown Coffee. “Although our wet and dry mill facilities and the MauiGrown Coffee Company Store were completely destroyed in the fire, the coffee fields in Kāʻanapali remained the shining stars and have been maintained and nurtured during the interim. It’s been over two years since our last harvest, and we are basically starting from scratch, with the exception of the coffee trees.”

The recent harvest yielded high-quality coffee cherries that have been milled at temporary facilities in Central Maui while permanent wet and dry mill facilities are planned for construction at the farm in Kāʻanapali.

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All four MauiGrown green coffee Arabica varietals are now available for wholesale purchase, including Red Catuai, Yellow Caturra, Typica and the renowned Maui Mokka®. MauiGrown Coffee continues to be recognized throughout Hawaiʻi and the specialty coffee industry for its distinctive estate-grown coffees cultivated on the slopes of the West Maui Mountains.

While roasted coffee is not currently available through the MauiGrown Coffee Company Store, which was destroyed in the wildfire, consumers can still find MauiGrown roasted offerings through select local roasters across the State of Hawaiʻi.

The 2025/2026 harvest represents more than a return to business, it reflects resilience, stewardship of the land and a renewed commitment to sharing MauiGrown Coffee with customers statewide and beyond.

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For more information, visit MauiGrownGreenCoffee.com. For questions regarding wholesale green coffee availability, email info@MauiGrownGreenCoffee.com.