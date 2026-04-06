Council’s evening budget meetings continue this week in Hāna, Kīhei and Lahaina

File photo (2025): Residents attend the evening budget meeting. PC: Office of Council Services

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will hold evening meetings this week in Hāna, Kīhei and Lahaina to seek input on the fiscal year 2027 budget.

The committee is holding meetings throughout the county to receive testimony on the financial plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The committee met in Upcountry Maui and at the Pāʻia Community Center last week.

“We value the voice of each person who takes the time to provide testimony and keep the council informed of the community’s wide-ranging priorities,” said Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura, who also serves as the council’s vice-chair. “My colleagues and I count on this guidance and collaboration from the public to guide us in producing a budget that is effective and meets residents’ needs.”

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This week’s 6 p.m. meetings are set for the following locations:

Tonight, Helene Hall, Social Hall, 174 Keawa Pl., Hāna

Wednesday, Kīhei Community Center, Main Hall, 303 E. Līpoa St.

Thursday, Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy.,

The committee is continuing to hold daytime committee meetings via Teams video conference and in the Council Chamber. In-person and written testimony is encouraged for all meetings throughout the budget session, Sugimura said. Decision making on the budget is set to start April 19.

The full schedule of meeting dates and locations is available on the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Session page on MauiCounty.us. Meetings are livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

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For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.