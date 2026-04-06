Maui Bicycling League hosts 2026 E-Bike Giveaway for Maui fire survivors

The Maui Bicycling League, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League, announced the recipients of the 2026 E-Bike Giveaway for Maui Fire Survivors, a program designed to support mobility, recovery and access to transportation for individuals impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The initiative, made possible through generous funding from the Ulupono Initiative and the Samueli Foundation, will provide 30 electric bicycles to selected Maui fire survivors. A total of 362 applications were received, reflecting a significant need for accessible transportation options within the community.

Applicants were verified as Maui fire survivors, and recipients were selected based on transportation needs, with a lottery-based component to ensure fairness in the final selection process. A list of selected recipients (shown by first name and last initial) is available below.

2026 E-Bike Giveaway for Maui Fire Survivors – Recipient List

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“E-bikes can be life-changing for transportation, health, and independence—especially for those recovering from the Maui fires,” said Saman Dias, Chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “We’re incredibly grateful to our funders and partners for making this possible, and we are committed to ensuring recipients feel confident, safe, and supported as they begin riding.”

Safety & Education First

As electric bicycles continue to grow in popularity across Hawaiʻi, the program places a strong emphasis on safety and responsible use.

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All recipients are required to complete virtual training and in-person instruction, covering:

Proper operation of e-bikes, including throttle and pedal-assist systems

Safe riding practices and sharing the road with pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists

Hawaiʻi e-bike laws and rules of the road

Helmet use and general riding safety

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By pairing access to transportation with education, the Maui Bicycling League aims to promote a culture of safe and responsible e-bike use within the community.

Recipients must also sign an agreement confirming their Maui residency, agreeing not to resell the bicycle, and committing to participate in follow-up surveys to help evaluate the program’s impact.

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“This initiative demonstrates how bicycles—including e-bikes—can be part of a resilient and sustainable transportation system for our communities,” said Travis Counsell, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League. “By combining access to e-bikes with safety education and community partnerships, we can help more residents move around safely, affordably, and sustainably.”

Distribution of the bicycles is scheduled for April 11, 2026, and will include hands-on instruction and orientation to ensure recipients feel confident operating their new e-bikes.

A special thanks was extended to the Ulupono Initiative and the Samueli Foundation for their funding and commitment to supporting Maui’s recovery. Organizers also thanked the Maui Sunriders and Aventon for their partnership. Their discounted pricing and logistical support allowed organizers to stretch funding further and provide more bikes to Maui fire survivors.

Learn more about Maui Bicycling League and future programs online at: mauibike.org or email: maui@hbl.org.