Hawaiian Electric monitoring severe weather, preparing for possible impact
With the severe weather including thunderstorms and flash flooding forecast to arrive this week, Hawaiian Electric is proactively preparing to respond as it monitors developing weather conditions.
The unprecedented nature of recent storms also highlights the need for communities across the state to prepare for power outages that may be caused by the high winds and intense rainfall that accompanies these storm systems.
The company urges customers to review family and business emergency plans, ensure they have supplies they need on hand, and keep close watch on the development of the storm.
Preparation and safety tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter. Detailed tips also may be found in a free Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, which can be downloaded from the Hawaiian Electric website at hawaiianelectric.com/prepare. It is available in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean, and Vietnamese languages, as well as a version for children.
How HECO prepares for severe weather
- Conduct extensive training to prepare employees to respond safely and as quickly as possible to storms and other emergencies.
- Conducts outreach with federal, state and local agencies to ensure coordination of response efforts.
- Prepare and strengthen infrastructure throughout the year by:
- Doing ongoing vegetation management
- Inspecting and upgrading poles, power lines, transformers, and other equipment
- Conducting ongoing maintenance of generating units
For your safety
Hawaiian Electric encourages the public to take the following safety precautions, as appropriate:
- Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, emergency generators, battery-operated (hand-crank or solar) radios, light sticks, and lanterns to be sure they are operational, and buy extra batteries.
- If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go should the need for evacuation occurs. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.
- If you plan to use a ladder while preparing your home for the storm, note the location of power lines before you begin. Be sure that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you – and the ends of the tools you’re using – stay at least 10 feet away from power lines.
- If you plan to use a portable generator after the storm, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.
- Most counties will suspend trash and debris pickup before a storm. Please do not trim trees now, as high winds can turn cut branches into dangerous, flying debris. However, if you have already trimmed trees, please help to prevent outages by tying down or securing any of those loose branches or other debris.