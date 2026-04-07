Hawaiian Electric monitoring severe weather, preparing for possible impact

PC: Hawaiian Electric

With the severe weather including thunderstorms and flash flooding forecast to arrive this week, Hawaiian Electric is proactively preparing to respond as it monitors developing weather conditions.

The unprecedented nature of recent storms also highlights the need for communities across the state to prepare for power outages that may be caused by the high winds and intense rainfall that accompanies these storm systems.

The company urges customers to review family and business emergency plans, ensure they have supplies they need on hand, and keep close watch on the development of the storm.

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Preparation and safety tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter. Detailed tips also may be found in a free Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, which can be downloaded from the Hawaiian Electric website at hawaiianelectric.com/prepare. It is available in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean, and Vietnamese languages, as well as a version for children.

How HECO prepares for severe weather

Conduct extensive training to prepare employees to respond safely and as quickly as possible to storms and other emergencies.

Conducts outreach with federal, state and local agencies to ensure coordination of response efforts.

Prepare and strengthen infrastructure throughout the year by: Doing ongoing vegetation management Inspecting and upgrading poles, power lines, transformers, and other equipment Conducting ongoing maintenance of generating units



For your safety

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Hawaiian Electric encourages the public to take the following safety precautions, as appropriate: