10th Annual Onizuka Day of Exploration offers STEM experience for Hawaiʻi families

Families across Hawaiʻi are invited to explore science, technology, engineering, and math at the 10th Annual Ellison Onizuka Day of Exploration, taking place Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu. Hosted by Scouting America, Aloha Council, this free event features more than 100 interactive activities and a full lineup of hands-on workshops designed to engage learners of all ages.

Attendees can explore robotics, engineering, and outdoor-focused activities, along with interactive exhibits that highlight real-world applications of STEM. Throughout the day, participants will have opportunities to try new skills, engage directly with professionals in STEM fields, and take part in demonstrations designed to make complex concepts accessible and engaging.

This year marks both the 10th anniversary of Onizuka Day of Exploration and the 40th anniversary of the Challenger mission (1986–2026), honoring Hawaiʻi astronaut and Eagle Scout Ellison Onizuka. His legacy continues to guide the event’s focus on curiosity, discovery, and expanding opportunities for young people.

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“Onizuka Day gives young people the chance to explore, ask questions, and try something new,” said Blake Parsons, Scout Executive and CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “For many, it’s where they begin to see what they enjoy and what they’re capable of. Ellison Onizuka’s path started in Scouting, and events like this give families a chance to see how those same opportunities can take shape for their own children.”

As one of the state’s largest STEM events, ODE brings together educators, local organizations, and industry professionals to create a full day of exploration. The event continues a tradition that began in 1911 as the Makahiki, making it one of the longest-running Scouting events in the country.

Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to all. For complete event information, including schedules, activities, and updates, visit www.onizukaday.com.