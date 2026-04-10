Maui’s own Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes wins title of Miss Aloha Hula 2026

Miss Aloha Hula 2026, Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku, Maui. PC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes was named Miss Aloha Hula 2026 at the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday night at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Paredes is both a haumana (student) and daughter of Nā Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi from Wailuku, Maui. She earned a total of 1,161 points for her entries as well as the competition’s Hawaiian Language Award.

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, she said the feeling was surreal. “I’m just so honored and blessed to be able to share my lineage and share the hula from my hālau with all of Hawaiʻi and all of the world… To me hula is a way that I show who I am… It is through us speaking out in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi; It is through us not being ashamed of who we are and to hula on. Dance with your heart out.”

Her kahiko chant was performed in the hoʻāeae style, featuring lengthened vowels, used for chants of love, according to festival broadcast. Her kahiko performance, “Huliheʻe,” is a mele inoa or name chant in honor of Princess Ruth Keanolani Kanāhoahoa Keʻelikōlani. She was known for her steadfast devotion to ancestral Hawaiian ways.

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The festival program states: “This composition carries us to Huliheʻe, Keʻelikōlani’s beloved royal home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. Keʻelikōlani cherished Huliheʻe and chose to spend her twilight years there in the familiar comfort of her traditional hale pili (thatched house).

Miss Aloha Hula 2026 – Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes. (kahiko) Mele Hula: Huliheʻe. VC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Miss Aloha Hula 2026, Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku, Maui. PC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Her hula ʻauana, “Kawaiokalena,” was composed by Hawaiian music artist and Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel. According to festival program, “The mele (song) is a celebration of home, life, and love everlasting. A mele inoa for his forever companion, ‘Kawaiokalena’ draws our gaze to Piʻiholo, Maui, and elementally paints an intimate portrait of home — and the story that lives through beautifully crafted poetry.”

Miss Aloha Hula 2026 – Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes. (‘auana) Mele Hula: Kawaiokalena. VC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Paredes was one of 13 soloists competing in this year’s Miss Aloha Hula competition.

Fellow Maui dancer, Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, earned the third runner up (fourth place) spot.

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She stood out as the only contestant who sang part of the mele, “ʻImi Au Iā ʻOe” as she danced during her ʻauana performance. Two years ago, she was named the winner of the Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest. She was also featured in the recent Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions hosted by the Hawaiian Council. Leimana honored her great-great-grandfather, famed paniolo (cowboy) and lariat expert ʻIkuā Purdy, in her kahiko performance to the mele, “He Wehi No ʻIkuā Purdy.”

Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, under the direction of Kumu Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, Maui. Mele Hula: ʻImi Au Iā ʻOe. PC: Merrie Monarch Festival

Additional awards were issued to:

First runner-up (second place): Keoe Momilani Michiko Hoe of Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua under the direction of Kumu Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV from Niuhelewai, Kona, Oʻahu. (View: kahiko, ʻauana)

Second runner-up (third place): Lahela Hoʻokela Medina Maio of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe under the direction of Nā Kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes from Pūʻahuʻula, Koʻolaupoko, Oʻahu. (View: kahiko, ʻauana)

Fourth runner-up (fifth place): Jelacia Naomi Waiauokalaniākea Peralta of Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala under the direction of Nā Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin & Breeze Ann Kalehuaonālani Vidinha Pavao from Kalāheo, Kauaʻi. (View: kahiko, ʻauana).

Video highlights from the festival performances are posted on the Merrie Monarch Festival YouTube page here.

Two More Nights of Hula:

The festival continues on Friday night with group kahiko or ancient hula performances. Saturday night, groups will perform ʻauana or modern hula, followed by results from the 63rd event. A total 19 hālau are participating, including 17 wahine and 12 kāne groups.

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Maui has two hālau competing this year.

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi , under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku have their women appear 24th in the lineup, and their men will perform 26th on both nights.

, under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku have their women appear 24th in the lineup, and their men will perform 26th on both nights. Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, under the direction of Kumu Nāpua Silva of Waiohuli, Maui will appear as the 21st group on both nights.

TV viewing and streaming available:

Video of each performance will be available here via HawaiiNewsNow/K5.



Watch the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Competition at merriemonarch.com. or on https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/merriemonarch/ each night beginning at 6 p.m. HST on April 9-11, 2026.

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The Merrie Monarch Festival is carried on K5, Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom.