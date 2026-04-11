UH Giving Day encourages community to come together in support of students, programs

University of Hawaiʻi Foundation is calling on alumni, friends and community members to open their hearts and wallets for UH Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising effort to support students and research throughout the university’s statewide 10-campus system.

Supporters and members of University of Hawai‘i ‘ohana participating in a past sign-waving event for UH Giving Day. (Courtesy Photo: University of Hawai‘i)

Gifts of any size given Wednesday, Dec. 8, directly remove financial barriers for students, expand hands-on learning and advance research addressing Hawaiʻi’s most pressing needs, from health care and education to environmental stewardship.

“Philanthropy offers critical support for our students, faculty and staff, and assists [University of Hawaiʻi] with serving communities across our state,” said University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel in an announcement about daylong fundraiser. “Giving Day highlights the vital role our supporters play in expanding opportunity and sustaining the university’s mission.”

Hensel personally created a special systemwide challenge in an effort to increase that impact: when 1,500 donors make a contribution to any project throughout the 10 campuses, her $15,000 challenge gift will be unlocked to directly benefit University of Hawai‘i Scholarship Endowment fund.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donors can also take advantage of other matching gifts applied to hundreds of specific campus initiatives.

University of Hawaiʻi Foundation is sharing real-time progress, campus updates and student stories via social media using #4UHGiving Day.

“Giving Day is about coming together as a [University of Hawaiʻi] ‘ohana to invest in the people and programs that matter most,” said University of Hawaiʻi Foundation Chief Executive Officer and University of Hawaiʻi Vice President of Advancement Tim Dolan in the announcement. “When our community unites around a shared purpose, the collective impact of every gift — no matter the size — is amplified.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Visit the UH Giving Day website to learn more or participate today.

University of Hawai‘i President Wendy Hensel helped draw attention to last year’s UH Giving Day. (Courtesy Photo: University of Hawai‘i)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD