New leadership positions aim to help move Hawaiʻi tourism into regenerative model

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau appointed three new leaders to strengthen the organization as it evolves beyond the traditional destination marketing model.

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau is a private, nonprofit, regenerative destination leadership enterprise focused on treating Hawaiʻi as a living system to be stewarded rather than a product to be sold.

The bureau is transitioning into a Destination Futures Enterprise, drawing on culture, data intelligence, and global relationships to achieve outcomes that benefit communities, visitors, and the long-term future of the destination.

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Jena Zarro joined the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau as managing director of integrated communications on March 1. Mitsue Varley became the director of international business development on April 1, and Matthew Clarkson was appointed senior director of data intelligence on April 16.

“A high-performing destination requires clarity in communication, strength in building global relationships, and discipline in using data,” said Dr. Aaron J. Salā, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Jena, Mitsue, and Matthew each enhance these capabilities, promoting greater alignment and discipline in our support of Hawaiʻi’s broader tourism strategy.”

Jena Zarro

As managing director of integrated communications, Zarro leads the development of an organization-wide communication system to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment across internal and public-facing messaging. She collaborates with the executive team to strengthen the bureau’s communication with members, partners, communities, and global audiences.

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“Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry is evolving, and clear, coordinated communication is essential to our success,” Zarro said. “It builds trust, strengthens partnerships, and advances a shared vision for Hawaiʻi. I look forward to enhancing the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau’s brand, creating alignment, elevating our voice, and supporting the important work ahead.”

Mitsue Varley

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As director of international business development, Varley develops the organization’s international division, focusing on the Asia market. She connects the bureau teams, global marketing partners, and industry stakeholders, helping to shape international strategy and strengthen key relationships to support the goal of a globally relevant model for regenerative destination leadership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau during this growth period,” Varley said. “Strengthening international relationships requires trust, clarity, and a long-term vision, and I look forward to building a strong foundation for Hawaiʻi’s global engagement.”

Matthew Clarkson

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As senior director of data intelligence, Clarkson oversees the development of the bureau’s enterprise performance architecture, establishing how the organization defines success, measures impact, and aligns resources to strategic priorities. Clarkson works with Phi Nguyen, newly appointed sales analyst, whose expertise in sales data, reporting, and workflow optimization complements Clarkson’s skills to translate insights into actionable sales strategy.

“I am eager to build on the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau’s analytical foundation to support clear, data-informed decision-making,” Clarkson said. “By aligning how we measure performance with our priorities, we can identify successes, strengthen accountability, and focus on impactful efforts.”

For more information, visit the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau website. Visitor information is also available online.