Off-site parking required for state high school surf championship Friday-Saturday at Hoʻokipa

MIL surfing at Hoʻokipa. PC: Dayanidhi via Hawai‘i DOE

Spectators for the inaugural Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association Surfing State Championships (HHSAA) will only be allowed to access Ho’okipa Beach Park via free HHSAA event shuttles from the parking lot off Holomua Road on Friday and Saturday, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

There will be no spectator parking at Hoʻokipa Beach Park, which will be closed for competition-use only from 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, through 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026. The park will reopen for regular public access at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Shuttles will run as needed, to and from the parking lot, starting at 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Spectators are asked to follow event signage for parking information to the parking lot approximately a mile away on Holomua Road, and area motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect delays.

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Heats will begin at 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with action scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Awards will be presented after the finals end on Saturday.

The HHSAA Surfing State Championships event marks the first state high school championship for the sport, which has been sanctioned by the Maui Interscholastic League since 2014.

After the state’s other four leagues started competing in the sport this year, a total of 174 competitors – 87 boys and 87 girls – will compete at the first state meet in three divisions: shortboard, longboard and bodyboard. The event has boys teams from 36 high schools and girls teams from 27 high schools.

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All five of the state’s high school leagues are competing in the state championship, and the two-day event will crown boys and girls team champions and individual champions.

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For more information, contact County DPR Permit Office at 808-270-7389 or DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov .

For a HHSAA shuttle route map, visit https://hhsaa.org/assets/content/sports/surfing/tournament/2026/HHSAA-Shuttle-Route.pdf?1776814965 .

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For general information on County DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DPR.