Workshop set for May 7 on historic district hurdles for Lahaina commercial properties

A screen grab shows a portion of a cover page for the draft Lahaina National Historic Landmark District design standards for post-fire, single-family residential reconstruction. The Maui County Office of Recovery is hosting a workshop Thursday afternoon for commercial property owners in the historic district. PC: Brandis Sarich, Architect

A free workshop focused on the unique challenges of rebuilding within Lahaina’s historic districts is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall.

The Commercial Property Workshop: Historic District Recovery, hosted by the Maui County Office of Recovery, is geared toward commercial property owners in Lahaina Historic Districts 1 and 2, along with architects, engineers and business owners with coastal or culturally sensitive properties. The event is open to the public, and owners are encouraged to bring specific project questions.

County Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith said the session is designed to move beyond the basics and address what owners actually need to get projects moving.

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“We’ve heard clearly from commercial property owners that historic district requirements remain one of the biggest areas of uncertainty,” Smith said. “We’re not rehashing basics — we’re giving owners the specific tools and pathways they need to move from planning to permitting.”

The workshop comes as the county has made progress on several fronts, including finalizing design guidelines, establishing streamlined pathways for certain cultural reviews and developing policies for a voluntary land buyout program that would give eligible owners the option to sell to the county for public open space.

Thursday’s session builds on a Feb. 18 commercial permitting workshop that drew more than 60 property owners, architects, engineers and other professionals. That event covered the 4Leaf electronic permitting system, updates on emergency proclamations and information on the Rebuild Lahaina Plan.

John Smith, administrator of the Maui County Office of Recovery, addresses commercial property owners, architects and engineers at a Feb. 18 permitting workshop at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. A follow-up workshop focused on Lahaina’s historic districts is scheduled for May 7. PC: County of Maui

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For commercial rebuild resources or to view video from the February workshop, visit mauirecovers.org/commercial.