Maui News

Hawaiʻi Water Service offers free conservation kit to Maui customers, rebates also available to Kāʻanapali customers

May 7, 2026, 4:45 PM HST
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As parts of Maui County continue experiencing drought conditions and with warmer temperatures expected to increase water use this spring and summer, Hawaiʻi Water Service (Hawaiʻi Water) encourages its Maui customers to take advantage of conservation resources to help them save water—and money.

All residential Hawaiʻi Water customers can obtain a free conservation kit with water-efficient plumbing retrofit devices that can help the average family save hundreds of gallons of water each month. The kit, which can be ordered online at www.hawaiiwaterservice.com/kit, includes: 

  • Two high-efficiency showerheads
  • Two bathroom faucet aerators
  • One kitchen faucet aerator
  • One hose nozzle
  • Toilet leak detection tablets 

Hawaiʻi Water also currently offers indoor and outdoor rebates to residential Ka’anapali system customers for items such as:

  • High-efficiency clothes washers
  • High-efficiency toilets
  • High-efficiency sprinkler nozzles
  • Smart irrigation controllers 
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Details, plus additional rebates for commercial customers, are available at

Hawaiʻi Water is seeking to expand the rebate program to its Kapalua service area. The company has proposed the program in its General Rate Case currently before the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission.

“Hawaiʻi Water is dedicated to being a responsible steward of our limited natural resources, and water conservation is one important way we can work together with our customers to save water every day,” said Geoff Fulks, General Manager of Hawaiʻi Water. “We are here to make saving water easier for our customers with this comprehensive conservation program, as small individual changes can lead to big results.”

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Hawaiʻi Water will notify Kapalua customers if rebates become available in their area. In the meantime, the company encourages all customers to visit hawaiiwaterservice.com to get easy conservation tips, learn how to look for hidden leaks on their properties, and find other helpful resources.

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