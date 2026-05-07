Maui Surf Forecast for May 08, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:25 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:17 AM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long-period northwest swell will peak this evening for Kauai and Oahu and continue to build this evening and peak overnight for Maui and the Big Island. Elevated surf along north and west facing beaches will gradually decline Friday into the weekend as the swell fades.

A small, long-period south swell should provide a small bump in south shore surf through the weekend. Another small, long-period south swell is possible mid-next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next several days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will gradually increase this weekend into early next week as trades make a slow return.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.