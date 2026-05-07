Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 08, 2026

May 7, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:25 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:17 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, long-period northwest swell will peak this evening for Kauai and Oahu and continue to build this evening and peak overnight for Maui and the Big Island. Elevated surf along north and west facing beaches will gradually decline Friday into the weekend as the swell fades. 


A small, long-period south swell should provide a small bump in south shore surf through the weekend. Another small, long-period south swell is possible mid-next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next several days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will gradually increase this weekend into early next week as trades make a slow return. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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