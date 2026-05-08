Attorney General provides regularly scheduled update on public corruption investigation

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez

The Department of the Attorney General provided a regular biweekly update on Friday regarding the ongoing criminal investigation into the previously federally disclosed transfer of approximately $35,000 in funds.

Since the last update, the department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) has engaged in additional interviews, issued more subpoenas and continues to examine documents received in response to the subpoenas.

Recent media coverage has contributed to increased public interest and speculation surrounding this investigation into possible public corruption.

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“It continues to be my intent to protect the confidentiality of the individual or individuals who may be subject to this investigation along with numerous witnesses,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “We continue to work as expeditiously as possible while adhering to best practices. I cannot predict when I will have more meaningful updates, but I want to assure residents of Hawaiʻi that this investigation remains one of our highest priorities.”

On April 22, David M. Louie, attorney for Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and the Friends of Sylvia Luke released a statement, confirming a target letter was received from the Attorney General. The letter from the Special Investigations and Prosecution Division stated that Luke was the target of a bribery investigation according to Louie.

The following day, on April 23, Luke announced that she would be taking a leave of absence without pay, for an indefinite period. Earlier in the week, Luke had announced that she would not seek re-election to a second term noting that the last three months have been difficult, making the rigors of campaigning exceptionally burdensome for her family.