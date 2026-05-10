Single-lane closure set for Piʻilani Highway for night roadwork

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users that the right northbound lane on Piʻilani Highway near East Waipuʻilani Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday and ending Friday. Work may be completed sooner.

One lane will remain open for through traffic.

A contractor is performing work for a new intersection for the Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. The shoulder in the area is closed 24/7 for the project.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

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For construction schedule updates or changes, see the department’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.