Maui News

Single-lane closure set for Piʻilani Highway for night roadwork

May 10, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users that the right northbound lane on Piʻilani Highway near East Waipuʻilani Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday and ending Friday. Work may be completed sooner.

One lane will remain open for through traffic.

A contractor is performing work for a new intersection for the Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. The shoulder in the area is closed 24/7 for the project.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

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For construction schedule updates or changes, see the department’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

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