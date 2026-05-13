Maui Weather Forecast for May 13, 2026





Photo Credit: Leosan Miguel

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 83. East winds up to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 84. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 75. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 85. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 75 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 41 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 64 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 75 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 67. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 85. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy east northeasterly trade winds will prevail through the week and could ease slightly by Friday and become more easterly. Showers will favor windward and mountain areas, as well as the night time and early morning hours. Early Friday into the weekend, an upper- level low could bring an uptick in shower coverage and higher humidity, with heavy showers possible.

Discussion

At the surface, a dominate high pressure system resides far to the north of the Hawaiian islands, and will keep east to east northeast trade winds blowing through the weekend and into next week. Showers will be pushed over the typical windward and mountain areas, favoring the night time and early morning hours.

By Friday through the weekend, models continue to show a mid to upper- level cutoff low moving over the region, bringing cooler temperatures aloft and increasing instability. Precipitable water values at that time are expected to climb to 1.5 to almost 2 inches over the eastern end of the state as moisture is drawn up from the south. The latest GFS model run and some recent high resolution model runs show an increased probability of pockets of heavy rain forming. Exactly where and when remains to be seen, but localized heavy showers especially over the mountain ranges look like a possibility at this time. This upper low is also expected to usher in muggier conditions as dew points climb into the lower 70s and the extra moisture could linger into early next week.

Aviation

High pressure far north of the islands will maintain a breezy trade wind pattern through Thursday. Passing showers will continue to be carried in on the trade wind flow. At times these showers could bring some mountain obscuration to various islands, mostly at night and during the morning hours. Otherwise, VFR conditions are expected to prevail.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for mechanical turbulence to the lee of the mountains due to the breezy trade winds. Expect this to remain in place through at least tonight.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscurations over N thru E sections of Kauai and windward areas of the Big Island due to the scattered showers.

Marine

Slow eastern-moving surface high pressure centered far northeast of the islands will maintain generally moderate to locally strong Small Craft Advisory criteria trades through tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon. An upper level low dropping south in the wake of this east-exiting high will increase north and west local water shower chances from Friday into the weekend.

A small to medium size, long period northwest (330 degree) swell will arrive later today, fill in overnight and peak Thursday. This swell will lift north-facing surf to around or slightly over head high heights. Very small, medium period background south swell will occur through the remainder of week. A small, long period south southwest (200 degree) swell arrives this weekend. This bump will add another foot on to south-facing surf. Enhanced trades will maintain above seasonable eastern shore wind wave chop the next several days.

Monthly tidal heights reach their maximum of around 2.5 ft MLLW (0.75 feet MHHW) this weekend. Several days of moderate trades, along with a slight boost in southern swell, will push overall water levels to around 3.0 feet MLLW (1.0 foot MHHW) by Saturday. This may bring some overwash into low lying coastal areas during times of high tide from this weekend into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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