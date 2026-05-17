Maui Surf Forecast for May 18, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 03:46 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:31 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:12 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:50 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period NNW declines through tonight with surf along exposed shorelines following suit. Another medium period NNW swell will provide an additional in surf along N shores by early tomorrow morning. This will then be followed by another similarly sized pulse on Tuesday. Surf along W shores remains steady as NNW swell declines in favor a new long period SSW swell.

A mix of small medium to long period S swells maintains small surf along S facing shores for the next several days. The aforementioned long period SSW swell will favor increased surf along S facing shores through today. Additional medium to long period S swell arrive through the week. Meanwhile, trades maintain choppy short period surf and fresh easterly swell through the week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.