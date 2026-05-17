Maui Surf Forecast for May 18, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium-period NNW declines through tonight with surf along exposed shorelines following suit. Another medium period NNW swell will provide an additional in surf along N shores by early tomorrow morning. This will then be followed by another similarly sized pulse on Tuesday. Surf along W shores remains steady as NNW swell declines in favor a new long period SSW swell.
A mix of small medium to long period S swells maintains small surf along S facing shores for the next several days. The aforementioned long period SSW swell will favor increased surf along S facing shores through today. Additional medium to long period S swell arrive through the week. Meanwhile, trades maintain choppy short period surf and fresh easterly swell through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com