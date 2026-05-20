Karate, culinary, ninja, and robotics camps added to Seabury Hall’s Summer Program
Four new camp offerings for students entering grades 3-9 have been added to Seabury Hall’s Summer Camp program.
The new camps include:
- Kids Karate Camp (Gr. 3-6): Learn discipline, confidence, and self-defense while training with friends.
- Culinary Camp (Gr. 6-9): Learn cooking basics and kitchen skills while creating delicious dishes.
- Ninja Course with Maui Tumblers (Gr. 3-4): Climb, jump, balance and move like a ninja on an exciting obstacle course created in partnership with Maui Tumblers.
- Robotics: Mission to Mars: Campers will solve 30 exciting coding challenges and puzzles to repair their shuttle and complete their mission to Mars.
Registration is open through May 25 at: seaburyhall.jumbula.com, where families can choose from over 50 Day and Specialty Camps for students entering grades 1-12.
Seabury Hall’s Summer Camp will run from June 1-26, 2026 and feature four, one-week sessions filled with an exciting mix of enrichment courses, athletics, arts, and hands-on activities.
Enrollment Options
Traditional classroom-style courses
- Full-Day Option: Six classes
- Half-Day Option: Three classes
Specialty Camps: Three-hour camps offered in the morning or the afternoon. (Grades 3–12)
- Full-Day Option: Two camps
- Half-Day Option: One camp
Program Fees
Because registration is completed on a weekly basis, tuition is also structured by week and based on program selections.
- Full-Day Camps: $400 per week
- Half-Day Camps: $250 per week
Specialty Camps: $250-$275 per week, depending on skill level and coaching needs. *Some camps may have additional fees due to specialized materials or supply requirements.
Lunch Option: A bag lunch service will be available for families who would like a convenient, on-campus meal option. The Lunch Option may be selected during the registration process.
For more information, please email: summer@seaburyhall.org