Maui News

Karate, culinary, ninja, and robotics camps added to Seabury Hall’s Summer Program

May 20, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
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Seabury Hall’s Summer Camp will add a new Ninja Course to its 2026 program in collaboration with Maui Tumblers. Photo Credit: Maui Tumblers

Four new camp offerings for students entering grades 3-9 have been added to Seabury Hall’s Summer Camp program. 

The new camps include:

  • Kids Karate Camp (Gr. 3-6): Learn discipline, confidence, and self-defense while training with friends.
  • Culinary Camp (Gr. 6-9): Learn cooking basics and kitchen skills while creating delicious dishes.
  • Ninja Course with Maui Tumblers (Gr. 3-4): Climb, jump, balance and move like a ninja on an exciting obstacle course created in partnership with Maui Tumblers.
  • Robotics: Mission to Mars: Campers will solve 30 exciting coding challenges and puzzles to repair their shuttle and complete their mission to Mars.

Registration is open through May 25 at: seaburyhall.jumbula.com, where families can choose from over 50 Day and Specialty Camps for students entering grades 1-12.

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Seabury Hall’s Summer Camp will run from June 1-26, 2026 and feature four, one-week sessions filled with an exciting mix of enrichment courses, athletics, arts, and hands-on activities.

Enrollment Options

Traditional classroom-style courses

  • Full-Day Option: Six classes
  • Half-Day Option: Three classes
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Specialty Camps: Three-hour camps offered in the morning or the afternoon. (Grades 3–12)

  • Full-Day Option: Two camps
  • Half-Day Option: One camp
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Program Fees

﻿Because registration is completed on a weekly basis, tuition is also structured by week and based on program selections.

  • Full-Day Camps: $400 per week
  • Half-Day Camps: $250 per week
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Specialty Camps: $250-$275 per week, depending on skill level and coaching needs. *Some camps may have additional fees due to specialized materials or supply requirements.

Lunch Option: A bag lunch service will be available for families who would like a convenient, on-campus meal option. The Lunch Option may be selected during the registration process.

Seabury Summer Camps FAQs

For more information, please email: summer@seaburyhall.org

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