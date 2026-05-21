Maui Surf Forecast for May 22, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A high surf advisory (HSA) remains in effect for all east facing shores through Friday afternoon due to strong trade wind swell holding into the weekend. Winds may ease a touch tonight allowing surf to drop below advisory levels Friday afternoon through the weekend but conditions will remain borderline and thus will continue to monitor in case there is a need to extend the HSA.
Surf along north facing shores will remain small into Friday. The next small north- northwest (330 degree) swell will fill in locally Friday night, increasing surf heights along north and west- facing shores through the weekend.
A series of small, long-period south swells will support near- average surf along south-facing shores over the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com