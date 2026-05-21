Maui Surf Forecast for May 22, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:25 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:43 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 06:41 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 12:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A high surf advisory (HSA) remains in effect for all east facing shores through Friday afternoon due to strong trade wind swell holding into the weekend. Winds may ease a touch tonight allowing surf to drop below advisory levels Friday afternoon through the weekend but conditions will remain borderline and thus will continue to monitor in case there is a need to extend the HSA.

Surf along north facing shores will remain small into Friday. The next small north- northwest (330 degree) swell will fill in locally Friday night, increasing surf heights along north and west- facing shores through the weekend.

A series of small, long-period south swells will support near- average surf along south-facing shores over the next several days.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.