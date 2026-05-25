Case, Tokuda introduce measure to crack down on interstate trafficking of illegal fireworks

Fireworks confiscated during July 2024 enforcement effort. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

US Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi introduced proposed legislation to crack down on illegal fireworks by allowing prosecutors to pursue money laundering charges against criminals moving illegal fireworks across state lines.

“Our legislation addresses the source dealers in illegal fireworks who engage in large-scale national criminal enterprise that threatens public safety, fuels illicit financial activity and has devastated communities in Hawai‘i and across the country,” said Case.

Current federal law carries a maximum prison time of one year for those convicted of transporting illegal fireworks across state lines, which Case called a completely insufficient consequence which does not deter this source criminal activity when compared to profits realized.

He said their proposed “Fireworks Trafficking and Money Laundering Prevention Act” would increase the maximum prison time for such activity to 20 years, a far more consequential sentence for highly harmful activity.

“Illegal fireworks trafficking is far more than a minor regulatory violation. It is a sophisticated interstate operation involving the unlawful transportation, distribution and sale of explosive materials in violation of federal and state law,” said Case. “These highly profitable black-market networks often operate for years, moving illegal fireworks across state lines and generating substantial criminal proceeds.”

“For too long, the punishment for trafficking illegal fireworks has not matched the danger these criminal operations pose to our communities. These sophisticated enterprises exploit our borders and ports, fueling preventable tragedies that have already cost Hawaiʻi families far too much,” said Tokuda. “This bill sends a clear message: illegal fireworks trafficking that harm our communities will not be tolerated. I’m proud to co-lead this measure with Rep. Case to give law enforcement the federal tools they need to stop these shipments, crack down on illicit profits, and hold those responsible fully accountable.”

Case said, “Our legislation would strengthen law enforcement’s ability to combat these criminal networks by designating illegal interstate fireworks trafficking as a specified unlawful activity under federal money laundering statutes. Doing so would provide investigators and prosecutors with stronger tools to follow illicit proceeds, dismantle trafficking operations and hold offenders accountable with penalties that better reflect the seriousness of these crimes.”

Case emphasized that their proposal does not determine whether specific fireworks manufacture and use are illegal, as that is left to the individual states, but only that if specific fireworks are designated as illegal, a state can adequately regulate and enforce its laws.

“For our Hawai‘i, it is widely known that many if not most fireworks that we have designated as illegal and which have maimed and killed our fellow residents are either manufactured and distributed on the continent, or imported from foreign countries to the continent, and then transshipped to Hawai‘i for distribution. If we can disrupt the source distribution of illegal fireworks, then we can better enforce whatever laws we choose to enact on what is and is not permissible in our balancing of cultural traditions and public safety.”

The introduction of the measure comes after Case last week secured funding in his House Appropriations Committee of a project to better screen for illegal fireworks at Honolulu’s ports of entry. The Committee approved his request for $772,000 for the Enhancing Hawai‘i Cargo Security through Advanced High-Energy Cargo Screening Systems Project which would support the efforts of the Hawai‘i State Department of Law Enforcement to develop advanced high-energy cargo screening systems for Honolulu’s ports.

“This targeted investment will enhance the state’s ability to interdict illegal fireworks, weapons, narcotics and other contraband, while also strengthening Hawaii’s first line of defense against invasive species and other biosecurity threats entering through commercial freight pathways,” said Case.

