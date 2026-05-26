Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset helps complete a Habitat for Humanity home for fire survivor family

Members and friends from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset helped with exterior and interior paint of a home for a Lahaina fire survivor family. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and fellow volunteers spent a recent Thursday helping to finish a Habitat for Humanity home for a family of wildfire survivors in Lahaina.

The community service project brought together volunteers for a day of service, fellowship, and community spirit. Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and friends volunteered their time to help paint the home on Komo Mai Street, share fellowship, dance, and enjoy a lunch together.

Members and friends from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset helped with exterior and interior paint of a home for a Lahaina fire survivor family. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

“It was more than just a workday — it was a reminder of how powerful community can be when people come together with purpose, generosity and aloha,” Rotary leaders said. “The laughter, teamwork, music, and shared meal made the day both meaningful and memorable for everyone involved.”

The mission of Habitat for Humanity extends beyond building houses, allowing the community to work together to help families build resilience, access and independence.

Members and friends from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset helped with exterior and interior paint of a home for a Lahaina fire survivor family. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

For more information about the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset see the website for upcoming projects and speakers: https://rotarycluboflahainasunset.org/ .