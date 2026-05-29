Kapukaʻulua (Baldwin) Beach Park cleanup set for World Environment Day on June 5

Baldwin Beach Park cleanup. PC: County of Maui

Volunteers are invited to join a beach cleanup at Kapukaʻulua (also known as Baldwin Beach) to celebrate World Environment Day, the County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department announced. The cleanup takes place on Friday, June 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and it includes an update from the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Program on its dune restoration project.

Baldwin Beach Park dune restoration. PC: County of Maui

Organized by multiple agencies, the cleanup session will involve breaking into groups and sweeping the beach for trash and debris. Volunteers are asked to meet at the former Baldwin beach pavilion site at 4 p.m. or find a group if they arrive after the start time.

Volunteers should bring water, a hat and sun protection. Gloves, trash bags and a water-fill station will be provided.

Kapukaulua (Baldwin Beach Park). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The dune restoration project at Kapukaʻulua is led by the UH Sea Grant Program, in collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter and the County DPR. It aims to reduce erosion, improve habitat for native wildlife and enhance shoreline resilience against sea level rise. The program is funded by a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant. For information on the Kapukaʻulua Dune Restoration Project, visit https://tinyurl.com/kapukauluaproject .

Baldwin Beach Park. PC: County of Maui