Celebrate Fourth of July with Country-Pop music sensation Dasha at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Dasha. PC: Alexa Stone @electraking

This Independence Day, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua invites guests and residents alike to an evening of live music, community and celebration at the Aloha Garden Pavilion. Headlining the festivities is country-pop sensation Dasha, whose dynamic sound and electrifying stage presence promise a standout Fourth of July experience.

Tickets are available now at: www.ritzcarltonmaui.com/dasha.

Fresh off the viral success of her breakout hit “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” and the release of her critically acclaimed album What Happens Now?, Dasha has quickly become one of country music’s most exciting new voices. A multi-platinum global artist and 2026 ACM New Female Country Artist of the Year nominee, she blends classic storytelling with a bold, high-energy modern sound—delivering an electrifying performance that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Presented as part of the acclaimed Maui Songwriters Festival, the concert brings an added layer of artistry and storytelling to the holiday, showcasing both internationally recognized talent and beloved local performers.

“Bringing people together through music and meaningful experiences is at the heart of what we do,” said Jon Gersonde, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “We are honored to host this special Independence Day celebration highlighting this incredible talent while creating unforgettable summer memories in Kapalua.”

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua celebrates Independence Day on Maui with country‐pop sensation Dasha during an event scheduled Saturday, July 4, from 6-9 p.m. Courtesy photo

The evening will also showcase an impressive opening lineup of local artists:

TJ Fevella – A Maui-born country artist whose smooth vocals and authentic storytelling

blend island roots with contemporary country influences.

– A Maui-born country artist whose smooth vocals and authentic storytelling blend island roots with contemporary country influences. Tiara Gomes – Known for her soulful voice and versatile style, bringing a radiant mix of

island and pop sounds.

– Known for her soulful voice and versatile style, bringing a radiant mix of island and pop sounds. Akoni Palomino – A rising Maui favorite whose reggae-infused acoustic pop captures

the easygoing spirit of Hawaiʻi.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Event parking is complimentary, and carpooling is encouraged. For a full schedule of upcoming events at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, click here. To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua – Entrance. PC: courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua