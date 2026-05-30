Maui chef Sheldon Simeon brings local flavors to Hawaiian Airlines’ new onboard menu

Maui restaurateur Sheldon Simeon will serve up local food-inspired dishes for the main cabin menu aboard Hawaiian Airlines’ domestic overseas flights beginning July 1. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Maui restaurateur Sheldon Simeon, a James Beard Award finalist and “Top Chef” contestant, has designed a new main cabin meal program for Hawaiian Airlines that launches July 1 on most flights between Hawaiʻi and the US continent.

“For me, food is about sharing where you’re from and the people who shaped you,” said Simeon, know for his Maui restaurants Tin Roof and Tiffany’s. “This menu is inspired by the flavors I grew up with in Hawai‘i — comforting, familiar and full of heart. I’m excited to bring those dishes onboard so guests can experience a true taste of home, wherever they’re headed.”

Simeon developed the menu around dishes rooted in local food traditions — crispy mochiko chicken with garlic noodles, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, corned beef hash with eggs and a teriyaki cheeseburger among them. Several items incorporate sauces and toppings from his restaurants, including spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce, banana bread syrup and a crispy rice cracker and furikake topping. Meals are prepared no more than 12 hours before each flight.

Hawaiian Airlines has upped its food services with local offerings designed by Maui chef Sheldon Simeon. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

The program replaces a single standard meal with a pre-order model. Passengers can select from the menu through the Alaska Hawaiian app or website up to two weeks before departure, with a cutoff 20 hours before the flight. Options include plant-based and gluten-free selections. Meals are priced from $10.99 to $16.99.

The menu will launch with an initial set of offerings, with additional items planned for fall and seasonal rotations throughout the year.

Simeon joins Executive Chef Dell Valdez, who came aboard in March to oversee Hawaiian’s international business class and domestic first class menus. Valdez is the Hawaiʻi-born culinary figure behind Vein in Kakaʻako, Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery and Mio PASTALOGY.

First class guests, who previously had pre-order access, will see an expanded menu selection under the updated program.

Complimentary snack offerings. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Complimentary snacks are also changing. Main cabin passengers will receive Diamond Bakery shortbread macadamia nut cookies on morning flights and Maui onion kettle chips on afternoon flights. Premium class passengers will receive a tropical granola bar from Kauaʻi-based Anahola Granola in addition to complimentary alcohol. All cabins receive a welcome beverage and a mahalo sweet from Hawaiian Host Chocolates or Honolulu Cookie Company before landing.

Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members — limited to Hawaiʻi residents — who are enrolled or sign up by June 24 will receive their first two meal orders at no charge beginning July 1.

The airline said the pre-order model is designed to reduce food waste by aligning production with actual demand. Most meal packaging is described as compostable or recyclable.

Morning menu options

For flights departing between 6 a.m. – 9:59 a.m.



Corned beef hash and eggs by Chef Sheldon $15.99

A family recipe reaches new heights as roasted breakfast potatoes are topped with crisped corned beef hash, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce. Served with Chef Sheldon’s signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup.

Island-style French toast breakfast by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Rise and shine with thick-cut, custard-soaked Hawaiian bread served alongside fluffy scrambled eggs and savory Portuguese sausage. Pour on Chef Sheldon’s signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup for good measure.

Banana pancake breakfast. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Banana pancake breakfast by Chef Sheldon $15.99

A local favorite, made the Chef Sheldon way. Thick, fluffy pancakes filled with mashed bananas are served with scrambled eggs and Portuguese sausage, made to be finished with Chef’s signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup.

Coconut overnight oats $10.99 (vegan, gluten-free)

Start the morning right with creamy coconut milk overnight oats that are mixed with chia seeds and topped with macerated berries and gluten-free granola. Light, nourishing, naturally sweet and served cold.

Cheesy omelet $13.99 (coming in fall)

Enjoy a generous Tillamook cheddar omelet served alongside chicken sausage and roasted breakfast potatoes. Accompanied by Chef Sheldon’s signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup for your choices of extra flavor.

Afternoon/evening menu options

For flights departing between 10 a.m. – 8:29 p.m.



Crispy mochiko chicken and garlic noodles by Chef Sheldon $16.99

Inspired by Tin Roof’s most famous dish: a crispy rice flour-coated chicken thigh served over garlicky Sun Noodle noodles with mac salad. Add Chef Sheldon’s signature spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his legendary crispy toppings bag.

Barbeque teriyaki chicken bento. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Barbeque teriyaki chicken bento by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Savor a Hawai‘i-style bento with teriyaki-marinated grilled chicken over a bed of white rice alongside sliced tamagoyaki, kamaboko and a shoyu hot dog. Served with mac salad and Chef Sheldon’s spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and famed crispy toppings bag.

Teriyaki cheeseburger by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Satisfy your cravings for a Hawai‘i classic. A teriyaki-marinated beef patty sits on a toasted teriyaki-glazed bun with American cheese and the chef’s house-made pickles. Served with Chef Sheldon’s mac salad, spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his crunchy toppings bag.

Grilled chicken bahn mi sandwich by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Warm French bread from Honolulu’s La Tour Bakehouse is loaded with lemongrass-grilled chicken thigh, pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and jalapeño. Includes Chef Sheldon’s mac salad, spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his crunchy toppings bag.

Sweet and tangy tender greens by Chef Sheldon $14.49 (vegan, gluten-free)

Li hing mango is the star of the salad, sharing the spotlight with baby kale, toasted almonds, edamame, grape tomato and quinoa. The li hing balsamic vinaigrette is salty-sweet and unlike any salad dressing you’ve had before. Served cold.

Cheeseburger mac and cheese by Chef Sheldon $11.99(coming in fall)

It’s the ultimate comfort dish for keiki of all ages, bringing together macaroni noodles, seasoned ground beef, American and cheddar cheeses, sautéed onions, chopped dill pickle and tomato for a nostalgic journey above the clouds.

talian sub with Chef Sheldon’s Mac salad. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Italian sub with Chef Sheldon’s mac salad $12.49

Classic, satisfying and built for the long haul, a hoagie is generously filled with salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, then layered with pepperoncini, crisp lettuce and giardiniera cream cheese spread. Served with Chef Sheldon’s mac salad.

*All prices shown are in USD