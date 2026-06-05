Maui Weather Forecast for June 05, 2026





Photo Credit: Randy Alona Gallegos

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 25 mph after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 85. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 85. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trade winds will persist through the weekend and at least the first half of next week, pushing showers over mostly windward and mountain areas.

Discussion

High pressure far north of the islands will remain in place through the first half of next week, bringing stable breezy trade winds and showers to mainly windward and mountain areas. Showers will also favor the night time and early morning hours, and minor fluctuations in coverage are expected based on periodic areas of moisture moving through with the trades. With precipitable water values of around 1.2 to 1.4 inches, shower activity is expected to be fairly typical of this time of year.

By the later half of next week, a front passing by far to the north of the islands could push the surface high pressure east, decreasing trade winds.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trade winds with embedded showers are expected through the period. Showers are primarily expected to affect windward and mountain areas, but are capable of spilling over into leeward areas as well. Expect MVFR to even brief IFR conditions within showers, and VFR elsewhere.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscurations across windward and mountain areas from Kauai to Maui. Expect these conditions to generally prevail through tomorrow due to upstream and ongoing showers.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for moderate turbulence below 8kft for areas downwind of terrain due to breezy trade winds. Expect this to remain for the next couple of days, as trades remain steady.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades will prevail as high pressure remains anchored far northeast of the islands through the weekend and beyond. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typically windier channels and waters around Maui County and the Big Island, and this SCA will likely need to be extended through at least Monday. Trade winds may ease slightly Tuesday as high pressure shifts away to the northeast.

The south-southwest swell that produced advisory level surf along south-facing shores for the past few days will slowly decline into this weekend. Nearshore buoys early this morning are reporting this swell to be near 3 feet, 14 seconds. As such, expect elevated (but sub-advisory level) surf along south facing shores today, which will gradually ease over the next couple of days. A new small, long-period south swell is expected to arrive late Sunday and peak on Monday.

Along north-facing shores, a small, medium-period north swell will peak today, then ease over the weekend. A tiny west-northwest swell is possible early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will gradually build to around seasonal average today. Near average east shore surf will prevail this weekend into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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