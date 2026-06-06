Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response launches Marine Stewards Program for Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry

Hawaiian monk seal RK96 (Kaiwi) and her pup from April 2023 are pictured here. On May 1, 2024, Kaiwi gave birth to another pup, this time in Waikīkī at Kaimana Beach. File photo credit: Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response

Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response, the largest Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit dedicated to marine species conservation and field response, announced the launch of its Hawaiʻi Marine Stewards Program, an education partnership designed to equip the state’s hospitality and tourism industry in the protection of marine animals.

The program arrives at an urgent moment. In early May, a visitor was recorded on a Maui beach throwing a large rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, an incident that drew national condemnation and federal charges. In the aftermath, public officials called for greater investment in visitor education.

The episode, in addition to several other well publicized incidents, underscore a costly truth: many of the millions of people who visit Hawaiʻi each year simply do not know how to recognize, or safely share space with, the islands’ marine protected animals.

“The people best positioned to reach a visitor before that moment on the beach are the people who welcome them — the front desk, the concierge, the tour guide,” said Jon Gelman, Founder and President of HMAR. “The Marine Stewards Program turns Hawaiʻi’s hospitality and tourism community into the first line of protectors for our monk seals, sea turtles, and seabirds. When a guest asks ‘how close can I get?’, a trained steward becomes a voice for these animals in the moment that matters most. Although HMAR responds in the field thousands of times each year to help these animals, we canʻt be everywhere, so our partners in the hospitality and tourism industry can play an important role in educating visitors before they ever get to the beach – and this new program helps them do exactly that.”

Hawaiian monk seal pup Paʻaki on Kaimana Beach, Waikīkī. Credit: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

The stakes are uniquely high in Hawaiʻi, often called the endangered species capital of the world. Only about 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remain on Earth. The need — and the opportunity — was on full display just weeks ago, when a monk seal pup was born at Oʻahu’s Kaimana Beach to a 15-year-old mother seal named Kaiwi. HMAR field teams were on the shoreline quickly, establishing a protective buffer so mother and pup could rest safely through the weeks of nursing ahead.

Hawaiʻi’s sea turtles and seabirds are equally vulnerable and at-risk so added support from the hospitality and tourism industry is very appropriate. The Marine Stewards Program gives hospitality and tourism partners the tools to extend that protection through everyday guest interactions.

Participating businesses receive co-branded guest education materials, an educational video that can be played in business lobbies or in guest rooms, staff training and guest presentations led by HMAR experts, a Marine Stewards credential and signage for use on-property, an advisory service on where protected animals may be safely and responsibly viewed, recognition across HMAR’s channels, and activity reporting to support program participant corporate sustainability goals.

Designed as a program rather than a one-time donation, it offers the industry a practical, measurable way to invest in the ocean ecosystem its guests come to experience.

The Marine Stewards program launch also coincides with a milestone: 2026 marks HMAR’s 10th anniversary. What began in 2016 as a grassroots, volunteer-driven effort has grown into Hawaiʻi’s leading marine animal response organization, that has answered over 85,000 hotline calls, handled thousands of field incidents and animal rescues, and achieved a 90% success rate at the HMAR Care Center — Oʻahu’s only full-time sea turtle emergency care and rehab facility.

Invitation: Hawaiʻi Marine Stewards Open House, June 24

HMAR invites hospitality and tourism related business leaders to learn more at a special open house: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (HMAR) Marine Stewards Program — Industry Open House Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the HMAR Headquarters, Building 21, Kapaʻa Industrial Park, 905 Kalanianaole Highway, Kailua, HI 96734.

Attendees will meet the HMAR team, tour the response and care operations, and explore how a Marine Stewards partnership can fit their business. Space is limited; interested businesses are asked to RSVP to Clara Orr at clara.orr@h-mar.org.