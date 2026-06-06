Maui Weather Forecast for June 06, 2026





Photo Credit: Joan M. Flake

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 83. East winds up to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. East winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 85. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trade winds will persist through the weekend and at least the first half of next week, pushing showers over mostly windward and mauka locations.

Discussion

Current (as of 3am), satellite and radar trends show low level clouds and scattered showers ongoing across the island chain mainly impacting windward and mauka locations. A 1030 mb high far north of the islands will remain in place through the first half of next week. Stable and breezy trade winds expected. Showers will mainly impact windward and mauka locations particularly in the overnight to early morning hours.

By the later half of next week, a front passing far to the north of the islands could push the surface high pressure east, decreasing trade wind speeds.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trades through the weekend. Low cigs and SHRA should primarily imapct windward and mauka locations with some limited spillover to a few leeard areas. MVFR conds possible in SHRA, otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc across windward areas of Oahu Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Conds should improve later this morning.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for mod turb downwind of terrain due to breezy trade winds.

Marine

An area of surface high pressure will reside far northeast of the islands through the remainder of this weekend and help maintain fresh to strong easterly trades. A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect for all local coastal waters through at least Sunday morning. Trade winds will ease slightly early next week as high pressure once again shifts away to the northeast, though Small Craft Advisories for the typical windy waters surrounding Maui County and the Big Island may still be warranted.

South-southwest swell will gradually fade today and be replaced by mainly background energy. Thus, surf will remain in the 4 to 6 foot or 3 to 5 foot range through Sunday afternoon, near the June average. A fresh, small long- period (18-20 sec) south swell is expected to arrive late Sunday and peak on Monday. The source of this new swell is a storm-force low that passed southeast of New Zealand last weekend. Thus, expect a brief bump up in surf along south facing shores, but still below advisory- level. This swell will gradually fade into midweek.

Along north-facing shores, a small short to medium period north swell will continue to fade over the remainder of this weekend and into early next week. Surf along east- facing shores will remain choppy through mid-next week as locally strong trades persist.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for all Hawaiian waters,

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