Maui Weather Forecast for June 07, 2026





Photo Credit: Travis Guthrie

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monday: Sunny. Highs around 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 45 to 58. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 86. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trades will persist through the weekend, then gradually weaken to moderate speeds by the latter half of the week. Periodic showers will filter in on the trade wind flow, mainly focusing over windward and mauka areas. By next weekend, the background flow may become light enough to support land and sea breeze development.

Discussion

Radar and satellite imagery shows scattered showers moving over windward and mauka areas with limited spillover into leeward areas across the state this morning. The forecast through the week revolves around gradual fluctuations in trade wind speeds and the timing of minor batches of moisture that will move across the state on the trade wind flow. Guidance remains in good agreement on the surface high to the northeast of the state continuing to drive breezy trades across the state through the rest of today. This high will weaken slightly Monday into Tuesday, then get pushed further northeastward through the rest of the week as a series of lows move across the northern Pacific and a front approaches the region from the northwest. The evolution of the surface high will cause the trades to gradually ease through the week. For the latter half of the week, background winds may be light enough to support land and sea breeze development, bringing afternoon clouds and showers to leeward and interior areas and partial clearing at night.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge north of the islands will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds over the next several days. Clouds and showers being carried in on the trades will bring periods of MVFR conditions primarily to windward and mauka areas, but winds will be strong enough to carry some showers to leeward areas. Otherwise VFR conditions are expected to prevail. At times an AIRMET for mountain obscuration may be needed.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for mechanical turbulence to the lee of the mountains, and that is expected to continue over the next couple of days with little change in the trade wind speeds expected.

Marine

Surface high pressure will remain anchored far northeast of the islands through early this week. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA), currently in effect for all local waters, will be trimmed back to the typically windy waters around Maui and the Big Island later this morning due to a slight weakening in the trades. During the middle of next week, a ridge north of the islands associated with the high will be weakened and depressed southward. As a result, trades will drop further and allow the SCA to be cancelled entirely Tuesday or Wednesday.

Long-period forerunners of the next south swell should begin to show up on the near shore buoys by late this morning or early this afternoon. Energy from this swell is expected to peak late Monday into Tuesday and bump up surf to slightly higher than the June average, but still below advisory criteria. Expect this swell to fade through midweek. A smaller pulse of south- southwest swell is due late Thursday and Friday, and a more significant south- southwest swell is on track to arrive next weekend.

A small west-northwest swell will produce tiny north shore surf through early this week. Rough surf along east- facing shores will remain around seasonal average today, then slowly decline through the middle of next week as trade winds ease.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST early this morning for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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