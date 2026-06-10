Maui News

HVO: Tuesday’s 4.7 Hawaiʻi Island earthquake was similar in origin but unrelated to the 6.0 quake from May 22

June 10, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated June 10, 6:07 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Magnitude-4.7 earthquake on Hawai’i Island (4.9.26) PC: USGS

There was no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 4.7 magnitude earthquake reported at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The earthquake occurred 14 miles east of Pāpa‘ikou on Hawaiʻi Island at a depth of 24 miles below sea level, and had no apparent impact on either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the Pacific plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area,” according to HVO scientists. “These earthquakes are generated below the volcanoes and the ocean crust in the upper mantle beneath the Hawaiian Islands.”

The HVO reports Tuesday’s earthquake was similar in origin but unrelated to the magnitude-6.0 quake that occurred on May 22 and the magnitude-4.6 that occurred on June 2 on the west side of the island.

“All of these earthquakes are likely related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying rigid mantle and were not directly related to volcanic processes or magma movement,” according to the HVO.

Scientists say aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks. There were more than 716 felt reports recorded by the USGS Did You Feel It? website within the first hour, with reports coming from Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu