Maui Surf Forecast for June 22, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:38 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:18 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 10:47 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Several overlapping small medium and long period south swells will continue to pass through the region this week, keepig south facing shore surf elevated into next weekend. Surf along remaining shores will remain small due to lack of swell energy, and lighter trade winds. As trades increase later this week, surf along east facing shores will increase.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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