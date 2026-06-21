Maui Surf Forecast for June 22, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Several overlapping small medium and long period south swells will continue to pass through the region this week, keepig south facing shore surf elevated into next weekend. Surf along remaining shores will remain small due to lack of swell energy, and lighter trade winds. As trades increase later this week, surf along east facing shores will increase.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com