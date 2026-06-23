The Salvation Army seeks donations for annual Adopt a Backpack school supply drive for Maui families

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps is calling on the community to help Maui students prepare for the upcoming school year through its annual Adopt a Backpack school supply drive and assistance program.

The drive, which launched last week and continues through July 18, aims to collect new school supplies and backpacks for children across Maui. Donations will help ensure students from qualifying families have access to the classroom essentials they need when school resumes later this summer.

Community members can donate new school supplies and backpacks at the following locations:

Requested donations include backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors and other basic classroom supplies. Monetary donations for Adopt A Backpack are also accepted at Maui Federal Credit Union locations. The Salvation Army will use the funds to purchase additional items based on student needs. Other local businesses, like Goodfellow Bros., are joining the effort through an employee school supply drive.

“Back-to-school expenses can add up quickly for families who are already facing financial challenges,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator Captain Steven Howard. “Through the generosity of our community and business partners, we’re able to provide practical support that helps children begin the school year with the supplies they need to succeed, giving parents one less expense to worry about.”

Maui families with children entering kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to apply for school supply assistance. Applications are open until June 30 and are being accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahului Corps Community Center, located at 45 W. Kamehameha Ave.

For more information about the school supply drive, call The Salvation Army Maui County at 808-871-6270.

Adopt a Backpack School Supply Drive. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union