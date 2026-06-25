Maui News

Expansion of coffee berry borer infested area to include the islands of Lānaʻi and Kauaʻi

June 25, 2026, 5:00 AM HST
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Coffee Berry Borer. PC: Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity approved a request to expand the designated coffee berry borer (CBB), Hypothenemus hampei, infested areas to include the islands of Lānaʻi and Kauaʻi. The request for the board’s designation of the islands of Lānaʻi and Kauaʻi as CBB-infested areas follows similar designations of Hawaiʻi Island (2010) and Oʻahu (2015). The designation goes into effect today, June 24, 2026.

With the board designating the islands of Lānaʻi and Kauaʻi as CBB-infested areas, almost every island with commercial production of coffee is considered infested with CBB and the current restrictions on the interisland movement of green coffee beans for roasting or consumption, used coffee bags and coffee harvesting equipment, will no longer require permits and inspection, but are still subject to periodic and random inspections. The board’s designation would still require a permit for the interisland movement of coffee plants and propagative plant parts including seeds for planting, to prevent the movement of pests.

The island of Molokaʻi remains the only island not considered infested with CBB. A permit and disinfestation treatment is still required for interisland movement of green coffee beans for roasting or consumption, used coffee bags and coffee harvesting equipment being transported to Molokaʻi. Coffee plants and propagative plant parts including seeds for planting will also continue to require a permit and one year quarantine period before being allowed to be transported to Molokaʻi.

If you need more information about the expanded infested area or permit requirements, please contact the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s Plant Quarantine Branch Acting Plant Specialist, Ms. Techie Lancaster, by phone: 808-832-0566, or email: DAB.PQSPEC@hawaii.gov.

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