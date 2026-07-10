Maui Weather Forecast for July 10, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 78. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then occasional showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 75 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 71 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then occasional showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 75 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 60 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Strong high pressure far north of the state will continue to produce breezy trades through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. An increase in moisture will bring enhanced showers to windward and mauka locations this weekend, particularly Saturday night into Sunday morning. The next plume of moisture could then arrive by the middle of next week, otherwise a typical summertime trade wind shower distribution is expected.

Discussion

A large surface high of 1035 mb will linger over the far NE Pac for the next 10 days, keeping trades breezy with slight easing expected by the middle of next week. Showers will focus over typical windward and mountain areas with more shower activity during the overnight hours. An area of enhanced moisture is expected to move through the island chain early Sunday morning, boosting windward and mountain showers and even could allow a few leeward showers.

Next week looks like a fairly typical summertime trade wind pattern with a band of enhanced showers potentially moving through the island chain by mid week. Latest ensemble runs suggest next week that the ITCZ could become more active and the subtropical jet will shift N of the islands. Anticyclonic flow would build aloft SE of the islands, and deeper tropical moisture could gradually get established to our S. This pattern change doesn't look like it will impact us in the short term, but is something we will be watching in the following days.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trades will persist across the Hawaiian Islands and continue to bring pockets of enhanced low-level showers across predominately windward and mauka areas, occasionally spilling over into leeward areas. Expect VFR conditions to prevail across most locations, with occasional localized MVFR/IFR conditions in association with low clouds and shower activity.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscuration above 2500 feet for windward of all islands. This is expected to persist throughout the period as shower activity continues, even if showers prove to be intermittent at times.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low-level turbulence over and downwind of terrain for all islands. This AIRMET will likely continue through the next several days.

Marine

Strong high pressure centered north of the state will remain nearly stationary through the forecast period. Fresh to strong trade winds are expected across the entirety of the coastal waters. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect through Friday afternoon for all Hawaiian waters. Trades will remain fresh to strong through the weekend so the SCA may need to be extended.

The current small medium-period south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will continue to gradually decline today. A small to moderate, long- period southwest swell (220 degrees) is expected to fill in Saturday into early next week, but due to its Tasman source, could be more inconsistent than the current swell.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as fresh to strong trades hold. A series of small, moderate- to long-period west (270 to 280 degrees) swells are expected to arrive late Friday and hold into early next week, sourced from Typhoon Bavi in the far western Pacific. Surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny with no significant swells forecast from the north or northwest.

Looking ahead, higher than normal high tides will be possible beginning during the latter half of this weekend. Interests immediately along the coasts in low-lying or vulnerable areas should continue to monitor forecasts for possible coastal flooding due to the King Tides from Sunday through the first half of next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for all Hawaiian waters,

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!