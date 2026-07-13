Maui Weather Forecast for July 13, 2026





Photo Credit: Laila Reiss

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

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Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

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Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

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Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

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Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 69 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 69 to 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist today as high pressure remains north of the state, with weaker trades Tuesday through at least Friday. Windward and mauka showers will continue, with a slight uptick in moisture likely Tuesday into Tuesday night, and possibly from Friday into next weekend.

Discussion

Radar showed numerous showers across the islands today, mainly windward and mauka, but not leaving the lee side out completely. Rainfall amounts in the past 6 hours ranged up to a half inch on windward and mauka areas on most islands, and up to three-quarters of an inch on the Big Island. Skies were partly to mostly cloudy in most areas. Winds were a little stronger than Saturday, averaging 12 to 25 mph, with gusts over 40 mph in the windier locations.

As a strong surface high pressure system remains nearly stationary to our north, we will be kept in east to northeast trade winds through the coming week. Winds will weaken slightly Monday, and then a little more Tuesday, then remain around that level for several days. An area of increased moisture, and therefore showers, is still on schedule to arrive Tuesday through Tuesday night, with drier air moving in for Wednesday and Thursday. Details remain to be worked out beyond Thursday, but there are indications of additional moisture moving back in Friday and potentially lasting into next Sunday.

Aviation

Breezy trade winds will continue, bringing intermittent shower activity across the islands through the period. Intermittent MVFR is possible under showers, otherwise VFR is generally expected.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for windward Kauai and Oahu. This is expected to remain in effect through the early morning, and may scale back as models suggest a downtrend in shower activity later in the day.

AIRMET Tango also remains in effect for low-level turbulence downwind of terrain, and is expected to continue for the next several days as we remain under a breezy trade wind pattern.

Marine

The trades will gradually ease today through Tuesday as the high pressure north of the islands lifts northeast and weakens. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is now in effect for most waters through 6 PM Monday, and for a smaller subset of the typically more windy waters through 6 AM Tuesday. The SCA will likely not be needed for any waters Tuesday as winds should have decreased to below headline thresholds. These lighter trades should continue through Wednesday night, then may increase a bit Thursday and Friday as high pressure northeast of the islands drops a bit further south and tightens up the local pressure gradient.

The current small, long-period southwest swell will peak today, then gradually decline through the middle of the week. A series of overlapping small south and southwest swells will then give a small boost to the surf along south facing shores Thursday through next weekend, with perhaps a more sizable south swell moving in early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy today, then steadily decline through the middle of the week. Surf will then hold steady at slightly below normal levels along east facing shores late in the week through the weekend.

A series of small, long to medium period west to west-northwest swells generated by former Super Typhoon Bavi will be possible throughout the week. Otherwise, no significant north or northwest swells are expected, so surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny.

Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running slightly higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours. A Coastal Flood Statement remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters.

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