Maui Weather Forecast for July 17, 2026





Photo Credit: Brittney Cruz

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 78. North winds up to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 75 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 77. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 75 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 90. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 71 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trade winds will remain through the weekend, easing a bit early next week. Typical trade wind showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

No significant changes to the forecast this morning.

High pressure remains anchored far northeast of the islands. The pressure gradient over the islands supports the light to moderate trade wind flow we have been experiencing recently. The high is expected to weaken and lift to the north, and the weaken. The resultant pressure gradient over the islands should weaken, leading winds easing a bit more to start the next week. As a new high builds north of the islands by midweek, the pressure gradient over the islands will tighten, leading to an uptick in the trades. High pressure aloft will maintain a stable atmosphere, limiting clouds and showers, mostly to the windward and mauka areas.

Aviation

Moderate trades will continue through the weekend. Passing clouds and showers will be focused over the typical windward and mauka locations. VFR conditions are expected to prevail, with some MVFR conditions in clouds and showers.

No AIRMETs in effect this morning, and none expected.

Marine

As high pressure far north of the islands edges slightly south and east through this weekend and interacts with a couple of lows and troughs passing to the south and southwest of Hawaii, trades will remain fresh to strong. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in effect for the windier channels and waters around Maui County and the Big Island through Saturday afternoon. Winds will begin to diminish again late this weekend as high pressure to the north starts to weaken, which should eliminate the need for a SCA Sunday into early next week.

A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will gradually fade today into the weekend, causing surf along north-facing shores to drop to flat/tiny by the weekend.

Meanwhile, south-facing shores remain slightly below average as old southwest and west-northwest swells fade. However, a fresh south- southwest swell building today will briefly boost surf back to near average through early Saturday. This will maintain small surf along west-facing shores as well. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially above-average (though sub-advisory) waves to south shores.

On east-facing shores, strengthening trade winds will make surf slightly bigger and choppy this weekend, with a potential small-to- moderate swell arriving early-to-mid next week from Tropical Storm Elida.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel.

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