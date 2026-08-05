Maui Police Department Lieutenant arrested by federal authorities

Michael Vaitu’ulala. PC: Maui Now file

The Maui Police Department confirmed the arrest of Lt. Michael Vaituʻulala by federal authorities on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaiʻi also confirmed the arrest, but could not release information on charges. The department plans to issue a statement on Thursday, once the complaint has been unsealed.

Hawaii News Now reported late Wednesday that the arrest is for charges related to public corruption. Earlier this year, in April, the station reported that Vaituʻulala was suspended in connection with a New Year’s fireworks incident that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to a Puʻumakani Street home in Kahului.

Vaitu’ulala joined the department in 2008, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District. Throughout his 14 years of service, his assignments have included Molokaʻi Patrol District, Wailuku District Community Policing, and the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

In 2019, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in the Communications Section, Lahaina Patrol District, Specialized Emergency Enforcement Detail, and as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division. He also served as the Acting Lieutenant Commander of the Criminal Intelligence Unit beginning in 2021 before his promotion to Lieutenant in 2022.

Maui Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico said additional information will be forthcoming after details are released by federal authorities.