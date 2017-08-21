Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Special Weather Statement: Coastal flooding associated with spring tides (King tides) is occurring and expected through mid-week. The greatest potential for flooding is during the peak daily tide.

Looking Ahead

Local sea breezes with afternoon clouds and showers across leeward and and interior areas will continue. Tropical moisture from the east will increase shower coverage and keep muggy conditions around through Tuesday. Instability will introduce a slight chance of thunderstorms through Tuesday. Drier and windier conditions are forecast to return Wednesday.

Today

We expect east winds around 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely for windward spots and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of thunderstorms for leeward areas during the day and scattered showers possible. Temperatures up to 86° to 91°.

UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and scattered showers for leeward areas. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms as well. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 mph.

