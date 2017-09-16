Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: In effect from Saturday at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast to spread through the entire island chain by Saturday and continue through most of the work week. That means we will be back to mainly windward and mauka showers in the morning and overnight hours.

Today & Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

We expect northeast winds from 10 to 20 mph and increasing to 15 to 25 mph on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy for windward and mauka spots with scattered showers during the day. Leeward spots should see isolated showers with lots of sunshine. The volcanic haze is all but gone as winds have swept the islands clean. Temperatures up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 11 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers likely for windward spots and just isolated showers for leeward areas. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be trade winds around 10 to 20 mph and increasing on Sunday.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***