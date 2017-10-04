Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: In effect through 6 a.m. Friday with east winds up to 25 knots and seas up to 10 feet.

Looking Ahead

Windy weather is expected tonight through Thursday night. Friday is forecast to be a transition day from breezy winds to gentle winds. In addition to this, a band of showers is expected to move over the state on Friday and linger through the weekend. The shower band is forecast to dissipate early next week.

Today

We expect east winds from 15 to 25 mph today with higher gusts. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered showers for windward and mauka spots, mainly in the morning. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 10 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with isolated leeward showers and scattered windward showers. Low temperatures from 73° to 78°. Winds are expected to be breezy easterly winds up to 25 mph.

