Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Special Weather Statement: Strengthening trade winds will bring moisture over Hawaii from the east which will interact with an approaching upper level trough from the north. Windward and mauka showers will increase in coverage as the moisture arrives overnight and Thursday. The upper trough will destabilize the atmosphere over us Thursday night or Friday allowing for locally heavy passing showers at times through the weekend. The trade winds will focus more of the rain windward and mauka, but many of the showers will also reach leeward sides. Trade winds will further strengthen this weekend and result in blustery conditions. Showers will begin to taper off late Sunday as the moisture moves west of the area and the upper trough lifts to the northeast. The breezy trade winds will remain into early next week.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are forecast to pick up in strength Thursday and become breezy by late Friday into next week. Enhanced showers are forecast for Thursday night through the weekend as a surge of moisture moves over the islands and a disturbance passes overhead. Rain will continue to favor our usual windward and mauka spots, but many passing showers will also reach leeward areas over the next several days.

Today

ADVERTISEMENT

We expect east winds around 15 mph today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with numerous windward showers and scatterted leeward showers. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with numerous windward showers and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***