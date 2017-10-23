AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Flood Watch Posted: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Possible

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 23, 2017, 1:21 AM HST (Updated October 22, 2017, 10:30 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Posted from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding Monday through Tuesday. The latest guidance indicates the greatest potential for flooding will occur over Oahu, Maui County and Big Island.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

ADVERTISEMENT

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Southerly winds ahead of a front will bring deep tropical moisture with the potential for heavy rain and flooding through Tuesday. The front is forecast to reach Kauai Monday with cool and dry air filling in behind it as it moves down the island chain. The front is expected to pass east of the Big Island Wednesday night with dry northeast flow forecast for the second half of the week.

     

    Today 

    We expect variable winds around 15 mph and becoming southwest around 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with showers likely and possible locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

    UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest around 15 to 25 mph and becoming northerly after the passage of the front.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments