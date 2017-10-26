AD
ADVERTISEMENT

North Winds Bring Cool Weather, Drier Conditions Ahead

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 26, 2017, 7:42 AM HST (Updated October 26, 2017, 8:00 AM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday. North shores of Molokai and Maui and west shore of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for seas up to 7 to 10 feet and north winds from 15 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    A weather disturbance just east of the Big Island is forecast to continue slowly drifting east and farther away from the islands over the next couple of days. Drier, cooler weather is forecast to fill in as it departs. Light trades are expected to return Friday through the weekend. Humidity levels and rain chances will begin to increase again Sunday through the middle of next week, as winds shift around to the southeast and south in advance of an approaching cold front.

     

    Today

    We expect north winds around 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Conditions are expected to slowly improve as the front moves through and away from the islands. Temperatures up to 79° to 84° but feeling cooler due to our northerly winds.

    UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Low temperatures from 65° to 70°. Winds are expected to be out of the north around 15 to 25 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments