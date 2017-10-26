Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday. North shores of Molokai and Maui and west shore of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for seas up to 7 to 10 feet and north winds from 15 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots.

Looking Ahead

A weather disturbance just east of the Big Island is forecast to continue slowly drifting east and farther away from the islands over the next couple of days. Drier, cooler weather is forecast to fill in as it departs. Light trades are expected to return Friday through the weekend. Humidity levels and rain chances will begin to increase again Sunday through the middle of next week, as winds shift around to the southeast and south in advance of an approaching cold front.

Today

We expect north winds around 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Conditions are expected to slowly improve as the front moves through and away from the islands. Temperatures up to 79° to 84° but feeling cooler due to our northerly winds.

UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Low temperatures from 65° to 70°. Winds are expected to be out of the north around 15 to 25 mph.

