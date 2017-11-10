Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. this evening.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for 20 to 25 knot winds with seas 6 to 9 feet.

Marine Weather Statement: A long-period north-northeast swell building through the morning and peaking this afternoon will produce moderate surges in exposed harbors. Primarily Kahului and Hilo harbors where waves may break near harbor entrances and mariners should be alert for increased wave and surge action when mooring or launching vessels.

Looking Ahead

Gentle to breezy trade winds are forecast through early next week. Enhanced passing showers are expected for windward and mauka spots over the weekend. Unstable conditions are forecast to keep this wetter than usual trade wind weather pattern active through the first half of next week.

Today

We expect east winds around 15 mph with higher gusts. Partly to mostly sunny skies with windward showers likely in the morning and scattered in the afternoon. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. After midnight, shower coverage expected to increase. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 mph.

