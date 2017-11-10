Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. this evening.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for 20 to 25 knot winds with seas 6 to 9 feet.

Marine Weather Statement: A long-period north-northeast swell building through the morning and peaking this afternoon will produce moderate surges in exposed harbors. Primarily Kahului and Hilo harbors where waves may break near harbor entrances and mariners should be alert for increased wave and surge action when mooring or launching vessels.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights shoulder high today with the best exposures getting up to overhead or even double overhead on the sets.

West: Spots that pick up wrap out of the north-northeast could get up to shoulder high or more. Otherwise, below waist high waves expected.

South: Surf heights expected around waist high today. The best exposures could get up to tummy / chest high on the sets. Spots blocked by the smaller islands will be smaller or even flat.

Our current north-northeast swell is expected to peak Friday and fade into the weekend. This swell is at advisory levels for north and east facing shores. A moderate west-northwest and north-northeast are forecast to fill in around Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

Our old south swell continues to fade.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**