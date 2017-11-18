AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Swell Expected This Weekend

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 18, 2017, 1:15 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2017, 4:52 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    ADVERTISEMENT

    North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead today out of the north-northeast. The sets could push up to a couple feet overhead on the sets.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

    South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today. Sets could be a bit bigger on the sets.

    Swells are trending down overall into the weekend. On Sunday a reinforcing northerly swell is forecast to fill in late Saturday, peak Sunday, hold through Monday and slowly begin easing, likely at advisory levels through much of the upcoming work week. Overlapping swells are forecast over the next week.

    Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores. A small increase is possible over the weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments