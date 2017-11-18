Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Winds are expected to weaken into the weekend with a weak cold front forecast to bring a band of clouds and showers through the islands starting late Saturday. Behind the front, cool and breezy winds are expected to fill in Saturday night into Monday. The disturbance is forecast to move away from the islands Tuesday and Wednesday with a return to more typical trade wind weather. Windy conditions are expected for Thanksgiving.

Today & Sunday

We expect north winds around 10 to 20 mph Saturday and becoming northwest Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 78° to 83°. On Sunday, cooler conditions are expected.

UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 64° to 69°. Winds are expected to be north to northwest around 10 to 15 mph.

