Winds Fluctuating as Old Front Approaches

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 18, 2017, 1:47 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2017, 4:52 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Winds are expected to weaken into the weekend with a weak cold front forecast to bring a band of clouds and showers through the islands starting late Saturday. Behind the front, cool and breezy winds are expected to fill in Saturday night into Monday. The disturbance is forecast to move away from the islands Tuesday and Wednesday with a return to more typical trade wind weather. Windy conditions are expected for Thanksgiving.

    Today & Sunday

    We expect north winds around 10 to 20 mph Saturday and becoming northwest Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 78° to 83°. On Sunday, cooler conditions are expected.

    UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight & Sunday Night

    Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 64° to 69°. Winds are expected to be north to northwest around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

